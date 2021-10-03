Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Buys 340 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,366 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 4.2% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $577.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $275.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $563.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

