Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.8% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day moving average is $114.50. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.