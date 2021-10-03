Wings One Day Trading Volume Reaches $573.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Wings has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $573.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wings has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,821.08 or 0.45463946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00118418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.85 or 0.00226781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Wings is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

