WINk Price Up 5% This Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.36 or 0.00402872 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars.

