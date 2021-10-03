WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

WNS opened at $83.03 on Friday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WNS by 367.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,872,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,148,000 after acquiring an additional 98,734 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,618,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,131,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,117,000 after buying an additional 154,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after buying an additional 341,748 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

