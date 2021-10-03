WOWswap (WOW) Market Cap Tops $2.52 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $51,782.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $6.21 or 0.00012932 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00067326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00104316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00145401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,896.48 or 0.99791702 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.70 or 0.07087400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002566 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.