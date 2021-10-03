X-CASH Hits One Day Trading Volume of $24,853.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. X-CASH has a market cap of $7.76 million and $24,853.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,599,254,960 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

