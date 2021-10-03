Xeno Token (XNO) Reaches One Day Volume of $42.79 Million

Xeno Token (CURRENCY:XNO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, Xeno Token has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Xeno Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Xeno Token has a market capitalization of $33.17 million and $42.79 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded up 19,520.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,804.96 or 0.44808379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00261303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00118100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Xeno Token Coin Profile

Xeno Token (XNO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

Buying and Selling Xeno Token

