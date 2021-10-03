XinFin Network Market Capitalization Tops $1.65 Billion (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One XinFin Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XinFin Network has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $11.38 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.41 or 0.00709502 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,693,293,519 coins and its circulating supply is 12,293,293,519 coins. XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars.

