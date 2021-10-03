XMON (XMON) Price Hits $9,134.00 on Major Exchanges

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. XMON has a total market capitalization of $13.65 million and $337,426.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $9,134.00 or 0.19195507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00065028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00101561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00140197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,398.35 or 0.99609734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.08 or 0.06968892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

