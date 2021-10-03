XYO Price Tops $0.0306 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, XYO has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $393.01 million and $17.98 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,357.99 or 0.44619701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00056476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00239116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00117377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.