YAM V3 Trading Up 16.7% This Week (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $6.75 million and $1.95 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,026.75 or 0.43845430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00056564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00280417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00116629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,931,136 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,338 coins. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

