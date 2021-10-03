Ycash (YEC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.40 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $21,911.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.29 or 0.00244694 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00121242 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.44 or 0.00159479 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002823 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,638,631 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.