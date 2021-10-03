YENTEN (YTN) Hits Market Cap of $74,620.46

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, YENTEN has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. YENTEN has a total market cap of $74,620.46 and $36.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,912.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.04 or 0.07112762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.32 or 0.00354336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.99 or 0.01175548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00111482 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.19 or 0.00533987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.05 or 0.00441706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.07 or 0.00298641 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.