YF Link (YFL) Price Reaches $424.54 on Major Exchanges

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 211% against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can now be bought for approximately $424.54 or 0.00885264 BTC on exchanges. YF Link has a total market cap of $21.87 million and $600,515.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,026.75 or 0.43845430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00056564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00280417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00116629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

