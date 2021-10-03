YIELD App (YLD) Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $61.72 million and $785,377.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,795.53 or 0.44754469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.80 or 0.00260367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00117800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 126,101,239 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

