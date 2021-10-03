Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.41 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $546,810.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

