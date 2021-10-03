yieldwatch Hits Market Capitalization of $3.59 Million (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $232,412.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yieldwatch has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,468,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

