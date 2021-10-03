YOUengine (YOUC) Price Up 177.5% This Week

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,714.01 or 0.43354868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00056267 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00288546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00115904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

