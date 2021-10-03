Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Agilent Technologies reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.82.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,919,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $155.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.24. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $99.81 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

