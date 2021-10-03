Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $802.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to post $802.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $789.80 million to $810.00 million. ChampionX posted sales of $633.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.68.

CHX opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.07 and a beta of 3.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,834,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,353,000 after purchasing an additional 292,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,614 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,928,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ChampionX by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ChampionX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,236,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,958,000 after purchasing an additional 254,143 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.