Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enthusiast Gaming.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 603,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,709. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $462.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.