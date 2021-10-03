Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to post $52.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.35 million. JFrog reported sales of $38.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $203.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $204.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $265.83 million, with estimates ranging from $259.59 million to $271.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 4,597.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after buying an additional 3,381,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 655.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,442,000 after purchasing an additional 615,431 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after purchasing an additional 513,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG opened at $33.11 on Friday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

