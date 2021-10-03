Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million.

Several research firms have commented on PRTK. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of PRTK opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

In other news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $44,881.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $49,623.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 380,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,704,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 922,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 173,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

