Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. The Coca-Cola reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,802,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after buying an additional 7,977,794 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.02. 16,276,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,669,442. The stock has a market cap of $228.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.84. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

