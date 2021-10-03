Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). Venus Concept reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Venus Concept has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

VERO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.42. 86,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,506. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $131.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Venus Concept by 38.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

