Zacks: Analysts Expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $289.01 Million

Equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post $289.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $655.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Arvinas posted sales of $7.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,702.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $314.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.10 million to $672.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $68.34 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $142.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $85.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $77.82. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $108.46.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,492,549.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,565 shares in the company, valued at $85,460,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179 in the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 12.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.