Zacks: Analysts Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVBF shares. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 495.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 121.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 171.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

