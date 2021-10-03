Zacks: Analysts Expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.44. ModivCare reported earnings per share of $2.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $6.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MODV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV traded up $5.43 on Friday, hitting $187.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,671. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $91.44 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.07 and a 200-day moving average of $163.36.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

