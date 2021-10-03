Zacks: Analysts Expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) will report $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $9.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NRG Energy.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,549,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,450,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 14,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NRG Energy (NRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.