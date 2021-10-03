Zacks: Analysts Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%.

PTEN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 427,789 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $796,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,582,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after buying an additional 359,820 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 105,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 52,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,069,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 181,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.