Zacks: Analysts Expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of CHEF stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 300,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,562. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 2.42. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.