Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to report sales of $1.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $730,000.00. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $12.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

Shares of CUE opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

In other news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after buying an additional 633,812 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 464,418 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 704,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 366,792 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $3,123,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after buying an additional 197,211 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

