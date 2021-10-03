Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will post sales of $76.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.10 million and the lowest is $75.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $286.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $289.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $407.44 million, with estimates ranging from $398.02 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

TLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In other news, EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $105,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 35,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $1,145,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 699,959 shares of company stock worth $21,220,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Telos by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

TLS stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

