Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Tenaris reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tenaris by 952.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. 2,248,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,953. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

