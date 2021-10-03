Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Vericel reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.57 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,236 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,965,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,107,000 after buying an additional 89,752 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $151,322,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 128,808.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,546,000 after buying an additional 1,970,774 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

