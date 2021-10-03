Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.11). ZIOPHARM Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03.

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, Director Heidi Hagen acquired 23,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $41,835.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 93,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $1.84 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $396.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

