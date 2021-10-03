Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.42). Altimmune posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. Altimmune has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $24.61.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

