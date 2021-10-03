Zacks: Brokerages Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.19. KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services stock remained flat at $$16.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,573,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.