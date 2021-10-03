Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.54. Scientific Games reported earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 99,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,884 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 119,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,145,000 after purchasing an additional 719,453 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 2.06.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.