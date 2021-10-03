Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.54. Scientific Games reported earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 99,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,884 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 119,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,145,000 after purchasing an additional 719,453 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

