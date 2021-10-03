Zano (ZANO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.32 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Zano has a total market capitalization of $23.32 million and approximately $171,091.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00004480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,029.21 or 1.00068249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00082311 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.66 or 0.00370160 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $330.36 or 0.00688303 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00242507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004033 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,871,784 coins and its circulating supply is 10,842,284 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

