ZBG Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71,633.00 (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. ZBG Token has a market cap of $7.73 million and $71,633.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZBG Token has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,357.99 or 0.44619701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00056476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00239116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00117377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

