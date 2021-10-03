ZClassic Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $2,089.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.06 or 0.00241514 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00122496 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00160489 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002393 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

