Zealium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zealium has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $32,441.43 and $24.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,916,946 coins and its circulating supply is 16,916,946 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

