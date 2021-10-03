Zel Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.93 or 0.00243633 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00122575 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00159732 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000868 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.