Zel (ZEL) Market Cap Hits $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.33 or 0.00241802 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00121125 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $75.10 or 0.00157460 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000860 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002823 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

