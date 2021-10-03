ZENZO Reaches Market Capitalization of $839,459.25 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $839,459.25 and $1,818.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054182 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00142516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.02 or 0.00513963 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00016668 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00033667 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00044283 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

