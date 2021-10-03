Zero Price Reaches $0.22 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $23,609.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.23 or 0.00240049 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00120024 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00156686 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002827 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,548,963 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

