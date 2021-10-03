ZINC One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,120.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $30,001.92 and $1,120.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,026.75 or 0.43845430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00056564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00280417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00116629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

