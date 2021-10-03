ZKSwap (ZKS) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.61 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $93.21 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00065030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00101087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00139467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,398.35 or 0.99609734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.08 or 0.06968892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

